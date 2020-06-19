WTA Controversially Adds Wuhan Open To Tournament Schedule Provisionally For October 2020

The WTA released its provisional calendar for the rest of the year earlier this week. The Women's Tennis Association has scheduled the 2020 edition of the Wuhan Open for October 19 to October 25. The decision by WTA has attracted some controversy, as the Chinese city of Wuhan was the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the world. The provisional schedule released by the WTA is conditioned on several other key factors. According to WTA, player safety, government approvals and relaxation of travel restrictions are some of them.

Wuhan Open hugely ‘symbolic’: Wuhan Open Co-Director

Brenda Perry, the co-director of Wuhan Open told AFP that the staging the Wuhan Open later this year, will send a powerful message to the world about the city’s recovery. She also said that Wuhan Open will have an impact that will go beyond tennis. A final decision on the Wuhan Open will be held around August and the Wuhan Open will not be held if overseas players wouldn’t be able to make it to the tournament. Currently, most foreign nationals are barred from entering China.

She added that if the Wuhan Open does manage to take place, it will be hugely symbolic of overcoming a challenging moment. The fact that the WTA has included the Wuhan Open in its provisional calendar has made Brenda Perry thrilled for her colleagues and friends in Wuhan. The 62-year-old said that if the Wuhan Open takes place, it will be amazing for the morale of the people. She also that holding an international professional tennis event would show the world the great job the city has done with the recovery.

Brenda Perry said that while Wuhan was put in one of the strictest lockdowns in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, holding the Wuhan Open for the seventh year can help in changing perceptions about the city. However, she understood why some players may have reservations about coming to the city for the Wuhan Open. Adding that there is a need to educate people about the reality in Wuhan as compared to other cities around the world, Perry also gave assurances that the tough anti-virus measures in place in the city have made Wuhan a safe place to visit.

WTA and ATP revised calendars released

The WTA recently released its updated calendar for 2020, with tennis set to resume from August 3 after a 3-month hiatus. The provisional WTA Tour begins with the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy. That will be followed by a yet-to-be determined event on August 10, before the WTA Premier 5 Cincinnati Masters starts on August 21. The season-ending WTA Finals are scheduled from November 9-15 in Shenzhen.

The 2020 ATP Tour looks set to start from August 14, with the US Open 2020 keeping its scheduled slot. The US Open 2020 is will be held from August 31 to September 13. The French Open 2020, however, will be assigned a new date as it gets pushed back.

Image Courtesy: twitter/wuhanopentennis