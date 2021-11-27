WTA 'deeply Concerned' About Peng Shuai; Says 'her Responses Were Clearly Influenced'

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) continue to remain 'deeply concerned' that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is still unsafe from 'censorship or coercion' as she has been unable to talk freely.

Via an email statement on Saturday, WTA highlighted how CEO Steve Simon attempted to reach the 35-year old via various means of communication channels, only to receive responses that seemed to be clearly 'influenced by others.'

WTA fears Peng Shuai's responses were clearly influenced

The mysterious disappearance of Peng Shuai continues to take the world by storm ever since she accused former China Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. As per WTA's latest email statement, Steve Simon has decided not to communicate via email after being unsatisfied by Peng's responses to his two previous emails. The statement concluded with WTA stating that they remain concerned about the Chinese star's 'ability to communicate freely, openly, and directly.'

Peng Shuai mysteriously disappeared after accusing Gaoli of sexual assault

According to a screenshot of a social media post dated November 2 that's now deleted, Peng Shuai astonishingly accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. Chinese censors immediately spotted the 35-year old's claims and removed them before also blocking Peng's Weibo account.

As per the now-deleted post, Peng had written, "That afternoon I did not agree at first and was crying all the time. Why did you have to come back to me, take me to your home to force me to have sex with you? I couldn't describe how disgusted I was, and how many times I asked myself am I still a human? I feel like a walking corpse. Every day I was acting, which person is the real me?"

A statement on the recent video of Peng Shuai posted by China state-run media 👇 — wta (@WTA) November 20, 2021

With Peng not appearing in the public eye ever since, several professional tennis players took to their social media handles and voiced concern for her, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. Because of the mysterious disappearance of the 35-year old, mistrust in China and their state media will undoubtedly increase, while countries and their political leaders push for an unbiased investigation into the issue.

However, the latest update is that China has refused to call Shuai's disappearance a political matter, stating that she is safe in the country. A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, "This is not a diplomatic matter. I believe everyone will have seen she has recently attended some public activities and also held a video call with IOC President Bach. I hope certain people will cease malicious hyping, let alone politicisation."