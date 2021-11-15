WTA Issues Statement On Peng Shuai's Rape Allegations; Calls For 'transparent' Probe

China's tennis player Peng Shuai shocked the entire world recently when she accused the former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of the Communist Party of sexual abuse. The incident that the tennis player was talking about happened approximately three years ago. Peng Shui's claim based on post which she later deleted prompted Chinese authorities to impose immediate online censorship on her account.

WTA issues statement over Peng Shuai's allegation

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) which is the tennis body of women tennis players issued a statement where they called for a “full, fair, and transparent investigation” into allegations of sexual assault made by player. Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO in his statement said, “The recent events in China concerning a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are of deep concern. As an organization dedicated to women, we remain committed to the principles we were founded on - equality, opportunity and respect. Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.

He further added, "In all societies, the behaviour she alleges that took place needs to be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected. We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship. Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We are speaking out so justice can be done.”

Peng Shuai career

Peng Shuai made her name in the doubles category winning the French Open and Wimbledon and became world no.1 in 2014. The Chinese tennis star has made her mark on the WTA tour with 23 double titles and 2 singles titles to her name. She also went on to win a gold medal at the 2010 Asian games by defeating Akgul Amanmuradova in the final. IN the singles Peng Shuai has achieved success by making her first-ever round of 16 appearances at Wimbledon 2014. In the same year, she managed to reach the semi-final at the US Open, where she had to retire from the matchup against Caroline Wozniacki.