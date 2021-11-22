WTA Unconvinced On Peng Shuai's Well-being Despite Video Call With IOC President

In the latest development related to Chinese Tennis star Peng Shuai case, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has released a statement stating that a video call with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president does not reduce their concern about her well-being. Peng Shuai missing news has been a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks following her sexual assault allegation on a former senior Chinese government official.

WTA statement on Peng Shuai missing matter

WTA Chairman Steve Simon in his statement over Peng Shuai missing case said, “I am glad to see the videos released by China state-run media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing. While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference. This video alone is insufficient. As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug. I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”

Today, IOC President Thomas Bach, the Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, Emma Terho, and IOC Member in China, Li Lingwei, held a video call with three-time Olympian Peng Shuai from China.



Read here: https://t.co/qUmvaEtIHH pic.twitter.com/UoxtCeHS20 — Athlete365 (@Athlete365) November 21, 2021

Peng Shuai's video call with IOC president Thomas Bach

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach held a video phone call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai and said that she was safe and well. As per the statement in the video call, Peng thanked the IOC for its concern regarding her well-being and said that she is safe and currently living at her home in Beijing.

Earlier Hu Xijin, Editor-in-chief of state-run media Global Times, released two video clips, which showed Peng Shuai having dinner with a group of people. However, the clips sparked further suspicion over why state media accounts were attempting to establish her whereabouts.

Peng Shuai's Tennis career

Peng Shuai overcame heart surgery at age 12 to become one of the world's top doubles competitors, winning major titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. The Chinese tennis star also competed in three straight Olympics, beginning with her home-country games at Beijing in 2008. Even though she has not officially announced her retirement, the 35-year-old Peng has not competed in matches in nearly two years.

Image: AP