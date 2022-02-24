'Yesterday I Left Too Much': Zverev Issues Apology For Violently Hitting Umpire's Chair

German tennis player Alexander Zverev has issued an apology for violently hitting the chair umpire during his doubles match at the Mexican Open. Zverev was seen smashing his racquet against the legs of the chair of umpire Alessandro Germani. The incident took place after Zverev and his partner Marcelo Melo lost the doubles event against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. After shaking hands with the opponents, Zverev walked towards the umpire and hit his chair three times before sitting down.

Zverev has now issued an apology for his shocking behaviour on the court on Tuesday. Zevrev said that he has privately apologised to the chair umpire, adding that his outburst towards him was "wrong" and "unacceptable".

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday. I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologize to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love," Zverev said in his statement.

"As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect — on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down," Zverev added.

ATP dismissed Zverev from Mexican Open

Zverev was upset because he believed the umpire had given an incorrect call in the final set, which cost them the game. The World No. 3 singles player was then dismissed by the ATP for his unsportsmanlike behaviour. Zverev has been withdrawn from the Mexican Open and will no longer be part of the event.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the ATP said in its statement after dismissing Zevrev from the remainder of the tournament.

Zverev, who won the Mexican Open last year, was scheduled to play against Peter Gojowczyk in the singles event after defeating Jenson Brooksby in the first round. However, Gojowczyk was given a walkover and will go to the quarterfinals.

