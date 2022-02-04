'You Book The Practice Court?': Nadal Teases Federer As Duo Team Up For Laver Cup

Roger Federer has not played any tennis since Wimbledon last year and the wait continues for his fans to watch the Swiss ace take the court. It looks like the wait will be over in a couple of months time with the former World No 1 set to make his return to court during the Laver Cup in September. The wait gets even more special, with Roger Federer set to team up with his closest rival and new Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal responds to news of reuniting with Roger Federer

Both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will represent Team Europe as they take on Team World in a bid to retain the Laver Cup for a fifth successive time under the watchful eye of captain Bjorn Borg. Following the news, Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to express his excitement about sharing the court with Roger Federer once again. Retweeting Federer's tweet, Nadal wrote "Roger. You book the practice court? Or is it me? looking forward to playing again with you my friend!"

Roger. You book the practice court? Or is it me? 😉looking forward to playing again with you my friend! 💪🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/3chNeGu2hT — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 3, 2022

Roger Federer, who has been the brains behind the Laver Cup, said he was delighted that Rafael Nadal would be joining him in London. The two players teamed up to play doubles at the inaugural event in 2017.

Speaking about teaming up with Nadal, Federer said, "Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup ‘Fedal’ comeback!”

Rafael Nadal also seemed to be very excited to be teaming up with Roger Feder for the Laver Cup. In his statement, he said, “The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I’ve loved competing in it. I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn!”

He added, “Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”

About Laver Cup

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup is set to be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25, 2022. The tournament is named in honour of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup is played on a black court that will be constructed within The O2, a 20,000 seat arena. The three-day team competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World.