'You Have To Prove It Again To Yourself That You Can Actually Do It': Roger Federer

On Manic Monday, Roger Federer beat Lorenzo Sonego on Centre Court in straight sets, 7-5,6-4, 6-2, to reach his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final. This is Federer’s 22nd competitive trip to the All England Club and in all that time, he has only failed to get to the quarter-finals (or better) three times.

There was plenty of uncertainty entering this tournament for the 39-year-old, who turns 40 in just over a month. Last year, the Swiss maestro underwent two arthroscopic right knee surgeries. Before beginning his run at the All England Club, he had only managed to play 8 matches in 2021.

“When you're young, you don't ask yourself the question. But when you're me, with the year I had, it's all question marks all over the place. You have to prove it again to yourself that you can actually do it,” Federer said in an on-court interview.

“I was willing to take losses for the sake of information, just to be out there, get the body in shape for hopefully when Wimbledon comes around, that I can actually wake up in the morning and feel all right, that I can still go out and play five sets."

'It was important again to win in straight sets', says Federer

“I feel that way, so it's very rewarding and it's a good feeling. Now we'll see how much more I’ve got left in the tank. Clearly, it was important again to win in straight sets. (I am) looking forward to the next round. To some extent, it's nice to see that the work I put in paid off that I'm able to play at this level with best-of-five sets,” Federer said.

“It was very interesting when the roof shut again. I could see that it was getting a little bit more slippery again. The humidity goes up, whereas I didn't break a sweat really on the outside. It was windy, it was fresh. Still, it played faster,” Federer said. “When you play indoors, it's just much slower… I think also that was definitely one of the reasons maybe I struggled against Mannarino. On top of it, he got the upper hand from the baseline.”

Sonego managed only four aces against the Swiss

Federer thought that once the roof was closed, Sonego struggled to make an impact on him with his serve. The Italian hit at least 12 aces in each of his first three matches, but he managed just four against the Swiss.

“It's just amazing the difference an indoor and an outdoor situation can do,” Federer said. “You would think that indoors is easier to ace. I don't feel it's the case. I feel like you have to put extra power in your shots that something happens. I think that was one of the reasons for me that I maybe struggled early on because you can become very insecure when you don't get your service winners.”

Overall, Federer is pleased with his efforts in advancing to the last eight. Now he will prepare to face Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

“Now I've had some good progress. I'm taking the ball earlier. Obviously, I've gotten used to the conditions, gotten used to the balls, the court speed. I'm able to take more balls on the rise, on the half-volley,” Federer said. “All these little things make a difference at the end of the day.”

