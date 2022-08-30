'You Never Know': Fans React As Serena Williams 'delays' Retirement Post-US Open Win

American tennis icon Serena Williams started her US Open campaign with a bang registering a straight sets win over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. The American tennis player won the match 6-3, 6-3. The Arthur Ashe Stadium was filled with a galaxy of celebrities and tennis fans who had gathered to watch Williams in her opening round match as this tournament was seen as her final swansong before she hangs up her racket. However, Fox Sports has now reported that Williams has decided to extend her career on the tennis court following her recent interview where she hinted at playing for more time.

Serena Williams hints at extending her tennis career

Williams had won the first of her Grand Slam titles in the same arena in 1999 as a 17-year-old prodigy. According to a report in an interview with NBC’s Today show on Friday, Serena Williams declined to confirm that she would retire in New York and would not even rule out playing into 2023. When being asked about retirement She said “I think so, but who knows?”.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner earlier this month had signalled her plans to retire from tennis after the ongoing US Open 2022. Serena Williams retirement talks started following her announcement in Vogue magazine, where she had written "Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family." Fans react to Serena Williams comment on retirement delay

The #USOpen2022 is here & while everyone is in awe with @serenawilliams ‘s last tour ,here I am missing our star @MirzaSania who also was on her final season.

Wish there is a change to that retirement decsion .Can’t imagine you going without a proper farewell@IndTennisDaily — Sagar Sehgal (@maniacforsports) August 30, 2022

Is Serena Williams reconsidering retirement after US Open win? https://t.co/Atk1Pa2uoe — Lovable Daniels (@lovabledaniels_) August 30, 2022

so sad that serena williams is playing her last tournament ever before retirement 😭 — sonia 🏡💖 (@seaviewsapphic) August 30, 2022

US Open 2022 fans throw a surprise for Serena Williams

Following the opening round victory, Serena Williams not only received inspiring advice from Billie Jean King but also received a major surprise from the fans. King announced that the crowd had a surprise for the 23-time grand-slam singles title winner. After King prompted the packed crowd at centre court to make the big reveal, the 24,000 fans present in the stands raised coloured cards in unison, most of which were blue. Those that were in white spelt “We Love Serena.” Williams responded with a big smile and a happy twirl. Williams will be back in action in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday where she will face either Jaqueline Adina Cristian or the number 2 seeded Anett Kontaveit.