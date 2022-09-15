Last Updated:

'You're The Reason I Began Watching Tennis': Reactions Pour In As Roger Federer Retires

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announced his decision to retire from professional tennis on September 15, making several of his fans emotional.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announced his decision to retire from professional tennis on September 15, making several of his fans emotional who hailed him as the greatest ever player to grace the sport. The Swiss Maestro's decision to retire certainly means the end of an era that began in 2003, the year the 41-year-old broke onto the scene by winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

Since then, Federer has not looked back as he not only went on to become the first man to win 20 Grand Slams but also scripted several records along the way, many of them that stand until today.

Fans get emotional on hearing Federer's decision to retire

Federer announces retirement from professional tennis

Roger Federer released both a statement and a video via his official social media handles to announce his retirement from professional tennis. The statement read,

"To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I have met along the way; my friends, my competitors and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."

With 20 Grand Slams (six Australian Opens, one French Open, eight Wimbledon and five US Open titles) and several other records to his name, Federer is undoubtedly one of the greatest stars to grace the sport of tennis. The 41-year-old last played a competitive match at Wimbledon in 2021 and since then has been sidelined with a knee injury.

