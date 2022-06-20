Yuki Bhambri Vs Zapata Miralles Live Stream: How To Watch Wimbledon 2022 Qualifiers

The Wimbledon 2022 main draw will begin in a couple of days and Indian tennis stars Yuki Bhambri will be looking to qualify for the via Wimbledon 2022 Qualifiers. Yuki Bhambri will play his 1st match of Wimbledon 2022 Qualifiers against Zapata Miralles on Monday, June 20. Here are the Yuki Bhambri vs Zapata Miralles live stream details.

Yuki Bhambri vs Zapata Miralles watch online: Where to catch Yuki Bhambri vs Zapata Miralles live stream

The Yuki Bhambri vs Zapata Miralles match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, however the live streaming of the match will not be available for tennis fans in India. With no live streaming available and fans who want to catch the live action of Yuki Bhambri vs Zapata Miralles match can go to the official Wimbledon website which will be providing the live updates of the Wimbledon 2022 qualifying match.

Yuki Bhambri vs Zapata Miralles match preview

Speaking of head-to-head record, Yuki Bhambri holds a slight advantage having beaten Zapata Miralles in their previous meeting. The 29-year-old had previously faced Miralles, at the Chennai Challenger back in 2018 where the Indian came out victorious in straight sets.

Coming into the match Yuki Bhambri has not been in the best form having crashed out in the opening round of the French Open qualifiers. The Indian will be looking to not repeat the same mistake and perform well during the Wimbledon qualifiers. The athlete has won 5 of his last 10 games. Speaking of his opponent, Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles is not an easy opponent and will be looking to defeat the Bhambhri in the opening match. Miralles comes into the match having won seven of his last 10 matches, and will fancy his chances against Bhambri.

Yuki Bhambri is no stranger to the Wimbledon main draw having qualified back in 2018 only to make an exit in the first round. The Indian lost his first-round 6-2 3-6 3-6 2-6 in two hours and 38 minutes to the Italian Thomas Fabbiano. Yuki has an aggregate 4-4 win-loss record in 2022, 1-0 on grass. In terms of his overall career, the Indian has an overall 204-115 record but his record on grass surfaces is not great either, having won just 9 matches and lost 12.