Zhang Zhizhen pulls up a massive upset to make history by defeating Casper Ruud at US Open

Casper Ruud, the fifth-ranked player in the world, was eliminated from the US Open on Thursday after falling to China's Zhang Zhizhen in the second round of men's singles. The 67th-ranked Chinese defeated Ruud in a five-set match that lasted 3 hours and 19 minutes with scores of 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0, and 2-6. Zhang made history by becoming the first player from China to defeat a top-5 player.

China's Zhang Zhizhen creates history

The 26-year-old struck early, winning the opening set 6-4. Although Ruud mounted a comeback, capturing the second set 7-5, Zhang kept his calm and won the third set 6-2. Ruud appeared to have gained the necessary momentum to secure the lead in the fifth set when he responded with a 6-0 victory in the fourth set. It is often seen in the Grand Slam that despite having a bad start, the higher-ranked player eventually finds a way to win. However, this wasn't the case this time as, in the decisive set, Zhang came back with his greatest tennis to overwhelm Ruud, the fifth-seeded player. The Chinese tennis player's decision to leave the court for several minutes before the set began to use the lavatory and change clothing might have hampered Ruud's progress.

In the first game of the decider, the Norwegian was broken right away, and Ruud yelled angrily at the chair umpire for not enforcing time constraints. Ruud began to fall apart, as Zhang pushed home his advantage. In the fifth game, he broke once more to establish a 4-1 lead and then held for a 5-1 advantage. Ruud maintained service to cut the deficit to 5-2, but Zhang would not be deterred. On match point, he produced a brilliant backhand volley to clinch the triumph.

The difference between the two was determined by serve winners. With six more wins than Ruud, Zhang had a staggering 75% win rate on his first serve. The Chinese performed even better, with a win percentage of 57 in the second serve, compared to Ruud's 47.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also failed to conquer

Zhang will next square off against Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the third round on Friday, bidding to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time. Ruud was the second top-10 player to fall in the second round of the US Open 2023. Earlier, the 7th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to the 128th-ranked Swiss qualifier Dominic Strick. The Greek lost 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in 4 hours and 4 minutes.