Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Why He Thinks Says He And Novak Djokovic Are Alike

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic have been sharing a close friendship, and have often spoken highly about each other over the years. Ibrahimovic, who turned 40-years-old on October 3, in a recent interview, has revealed the similarities shared between both the sporting stars. He said that both the players tend to get more focused in their games when they are aggressive.

While speaking to Milan TV in an interview, the 40-year-old footballer said, “Djokovic? First of all, he’s a Balkan head: when you explode, you do well; when you get angry, you do the best you can. You are more focused, more careful. When Nole plays and gets angry, he brings out his best, and that’s how I feel alive. He’s a complete athlete. The head, with little experience, is not there. With experience, the mindset grows. Nole is like me”.

Djokovic missed Calendar Grand Slam at the cusp

Djokovic came close to claiming all four Grand Slam titles in 2021 by reaching the finals of the US Open 2021. However, he lost the Calendar Grand Slam at the cusp, as Daniil Medvedev surpassed him, claiming the US Open title. The World no. 1 ranked Djokovic has already won the Australian, French, and Wimbledon titles this year. He recently pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open, along with other tennis stars like Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled out of Sweden’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier matches against Kosovo and Greece, citing he is still recovering from the knee injury. He earlier missed the European Championship owing to an injury and has appeared for AC Milan only once in the ongoing season. He scored a goal in the 66th minute for Milan during their clash with Lazio in Serie A on September 12.

Ibrahimovic, in his professional football career spanning over two decades, has scored 485 goals in 789 appearances, while playing for AC Milan, PSG, Inter Milan, Ajax, Juventus, Los Angeles Galaxy, Manchester United, and Barcelona. He has also scored 62 goals for Sweden in 118 matches. On the other hand, Djokovic is a 20 time Grand Slam Champion and has won 85 ATP Singles titles, five ATP Finals titles, and 36 ATP Masters titles.

(Image: AP)