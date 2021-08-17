Zverev Unhappy With Olympic Gold, Says He's 'extremely Hungry & Is Not Satisfied Yet'

Alexander Zverev became the first German male to win tennis singles gold after his victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, following female legend Steffi Graf's triumph at Seoul in 1988. The 24-year-old world No.5 from Hamburg beat Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee 6-3, 6-1 for the biggest title of his career. Before that, he defeated World Number 1 Novak Djokovic who's dream was to win the calendar year Golden Slam had been shattered in the semifinals. Djokovic lost to Zverev after making a brilliant comeback to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

In a recent interview, before his opening match at the Western & Southern Open, Zverev said that he is still ecstatic over winning the Olympic gold as it is one of the biggest things that can happen in any sport as players are not only competing for themselves but also the country.

“Am I still on Cloud Nine now? Yeah, a little bit,” Zverev said in the pre-tournament press conference as quoted by www.atptour.com. “Winning that medal is the biggest thing that can happen in any sport because the Olympics are very special. You're not only competing for yourself, you're competing for a lot of people."

He reiterated that it is a special feeling but added that he has to get back to playing so he has to forget the feeling a little and start working and competing again also saying that he is very hungry and not satisfied yet.

“It is a very special feeling. But I've got to get back to playing so I've got to forget that feeling a little bit and I've got to start working again and start competing again," he added.

"I am extremely hungry. I'm not satisfied yet."

Zverev then talked about the upcoming Western & Southern Open and spoke about his bad form in Cincinnati, as he has yet to win a match at the event in the six years that he has participated but he said that he is looking forward to the ATP Masters 1000 after being in good form the entire year.

“I’m happy to be here. I'm happy to hopefully change how Cincinnati has usually gone for me. I’m looking forward to competing and proving that I'm still one of the best players,” Zverev said. “Yes, I know that I'm having a pretty good year, so I am extremely happy with that, but there is a Masters coming up and there is a Grand Slam coming up. Those are two very important and big tournaments.”

Zverev ecstatic to see spectators back

The German was delighted to see so many people as he always has believed that sports need spectators because they bring emotions.

“I'm extremely happy to see so many people because I have always said that live sports and sports, in general, need spectators, because the spectators bring emotions,” Zverev said. “I think it's great to see the crowd back. It's great to see that life is slowly going back to normal. I think a lot of people have missed that.”

Image Credit: @AlexZverev - Twitter