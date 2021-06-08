Zverev Vs Davidovich Fokina Live: How To Watch French Open 2021, Prediction And Schedule

World No. 6 Alexander Zverev will go up against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a quarter-final match of the French Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (4:00 PM local time) on Monday, June 8, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Zverev vs Davidovich Fokina live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Zverev vs Davidovich Fokina prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

French Open 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match preview

Opening up the quarter-final proceedings for the French Open Men's singles draw, Alexander Zverev will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a match on Tuesday, June 8. It has been a brilliant year for the German star who has already taken home two titles - at Acapulco and Madrid - along with reaching the quarter-finals in Rome, Bavaria and at the Australian Open. Armed with a killer serve and looking to reach his second French Open QF, Zverev has been on a roll at the Slam this year. He has defeated all but his Round 1 opponent in straight sets.

Meanwhile, World No. 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, is already on the best Grand Slam run of his short career, surpassing his 2020 US Open Round 4 record to make it to his first GS quarter-final. The 21-year-old has had an average year, failing to go very deep at any events. His best performance so far came at the Monte Carlo Masters, where he made it to the quarter-final and at the Estoril Open, where he was a semi-finalist. With only his first match finishing in three sets, Davidovich Fonika will be the more tired player in this draw.

French Open quarter-final schedule

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7:30 PM IST, June 8

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev 12.30 AM IST, June 9

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini TBD, June 9

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman on TBD, June 9

Tamara Zidanšek vs Paula Badosa, 3:30 PM IST, June 8

Elena Rybakina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 4:45 PM IST, June 8

Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejčíková, TBD, June 9

Maria Sakkari vs Iga Świątek, TBD, June 9

French Open live stream in India? Where to watch Zverev vs Davidovich Fokina live

Alexander Zverev vs Davidovich Fokina h2h details

This will be just the third career singles meeting between Alexander Zverev and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The current head-to-head between the two players stands at 2-0 in favour of the German. The last match between the two came at the semi-final of the 2020 Cologne 1 event while the first was at the US Open that year. Zverev won both encounters in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Davidovich Fokina prediction

While they have never met on clay courts, with his slight head to head advantage, much higher ranking and good form this year, we predict a win for Alexander Zverev this game.

