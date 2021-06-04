Zverev Vs Dere Prediction, H2H Stats And French Open 2021 Live Stream Details

World No.6 Alexander Zverev will go up against Serbia’s Laslo Dere in a Round 3 match of the French Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:45 PM IST (1:15 PM local time) on June 4, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Zverev vs Dere live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live broadcast India, the Zverev vs Dere prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

Day 4️⃣ at #RolandGarros



🇷🇺 Medvedev d. Paul 🇺🇸

🇬🇷 Tsitsipas d. Martinez 🇪🇸

🇩🇪 Zverev d. Safiullin 🇷🇺

🇨🇭 Laaksonen d. Bautista Agut 🇪🇸

🇪🇸 Carreno Busta d. Couacaud 🇫🇷

🇳🇴 Ruud d. Majchrzak 🇵🇱

🇨🇱 Garin d. McDonald 🇺🇸

🇯🇵 Nishikori d. Khachanov 🇷🇺 — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 2, 2021

French Open 2021: Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Dere match preview

An exciting game awaits fans as youngsters Alexander Zverev and Laslo Dere face off in a Round 3 match at the French Open 2021. It's been an interesting year for Zverev who has oscillated between either going deep at the tournaments he has played so far or dropping out early on. Starting out his year with semi and quarterfinal appearances at the ATP Cup and Australian Open respectively, Zverev won his first title of the year at the Mexican Open in March.

A couple of early exits in Rotterdam, Miami, Monte Carlo and Bavaria were followed by a second win, at the Madrid Open and a quarter-final loss to Nadal in Rome. Coming into this match after a tough five-set win in his first game and an easy three-set win in Game 2, Zverev will hope to net an easy win in this game. Meanwhile, World No. 55 Laslo Dere, will hope to pull off another big upset at the French Open 2021 by pulling through to the fourth round of the event in what would be a personal best for him.

The 26-year-old has had an average year, with his most impressive performance coming at the Sardegna Open, where he lost the final to Lorenzo Sonego in three sets. He has had a tough run at the French Open, winning his first match against local favourite Corentin Moutet in four sets and following it up with an even tougher five-set win over compatriot Miomir Kecmanović.

French Open 2021 live broadcast India? Where to watch Zverev vs Dere

The Zverev vs Dere French Open match will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. Fans can also watch this match, and the rest of the French Open 2021 live in India on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Alexander Zverev vs Dere h2h details

This will be just the second career singles meeting between Alexander Zverev and Laslo Dere. The first - and last - match between the two men was a Round of 16 encounter at Acapulco earlier this year. The German won the match in straight sets, putting the Zverev vs Dere h2h at 1-0 in his favour coming into this event. The two have never met on clay.

Alexander Zverev vs Dere prediction

While a slight head to head advantage, coupled with his much higher ranking and good form this year, we predict a straight-set win for Alexander Zverev this game.

