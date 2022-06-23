14-time Champion Triple H Back At WWE After Recovering From Heart Problems: Report

14-time world champion with WWE, Triple H is reportedly back at his position in the backstage management of WWE, having recovered from the heart issues that he suffered last year. The 52-year-old wrestler was hospitalized in 2021 due to a cardiac event caused by a genetic heart issue. Known as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of his time, Triple H has been serving as the executive vice president for Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE and also as the executive producer of the NXT.

A report from POST Wrestling’s John Pollock suggested that the former wrestler returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and while speaking in a meeting, he said, “I’m back”. Although it’s uncertain what that exactly means, it is understandable that the legend is announcing his return to a prominent backstage role.

Revealing the news, John Pollock tweeted, “According to multiple sources, Paul Levesque was in Orlando today and spoke at the Performance Center. Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated "he's back" - it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given”.

Shaun Michaels took over Triple H's duties

In his absence, veteran wrestler Shaun Michaels reportedly took over his duties, especially becoming the go-to guy for NXT’s developing talents. However, Triple H’s return comes almost a week after Vince McMahon stepped back from his role as the CEO and Chairperson of WWE. McMahon is currently under investigation by the WWE board, for an alleged secret USD 3 million hush money settlement towards an ex-WWE employee, with whom he had an affair.

More about the investigation on Vince McMahon-

Meanwhile, McMahon later issued a statement revealing his thoughts on the investigation and assured that he will be back. “I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” McMahon said.

Triple H's in-ring retirement at WrestleMania 38

Triple H’s wife and Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephaine has taken over the role vacated by her father. Triple H made his last appearance in WWE, during the second night of WrestleMania 38 when he opened the show and formally confirmed his in-ring retirement. Opening the event, the 52-year-old thanked WWE fans at the AT&T Stadium in his trademark fashion before leaving a pair of his boots on the ring, symbolizing his retirement.

(Image: wwe.com)