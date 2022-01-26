14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton Reveals His Retirement Plan; 'I’m 41, By The Time...'

14-time WWE champion Randy Orton has revealed his plans about his in-ring retirement from wrestling while speaking recently on The Ringer Wrestling Show, podcast. Orton made his WWE debut in 2002 and has become one of the greatest superstars to come out of the organization. He is soon going to complete two decades with WWE, having picked up the Championship title, a staggering no. of 10 times, WWE United States Championship title once, the WWE SmackDown tag team championship title once with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper as The Wyatt Family and the WWE Raw tag team championship once, alongside Riddle as the RK-Bro.

Meanwhile, on being questioned about how long he is planning to continue his career as a pro-wrestler, Orton revealed he plans to continue till he is 50-years-old. “I am 41, by the time I am fifty, I think I am done,” Orton said. Speaking about his plans after retiring, Orton revealed he goes for auditions every once in a while, but he only does them because his wife asks him to.

Physical fitness is the top priority for Randy Orton

He further said he goes for auditions here and there, crossing his fingers that he doesn’t receive a call back as he loves what he does. “I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to have to stop because of my body. So, I have taken it upon myself to make sure I am doing everything I can on the daily that physically I am able to continue. But if it is up to me, and I knew physically it wouldn’t be a problem, I would say I will wrestle until I am 50-years-old and I will go out and have that last match when I am 50 and be able to say I did it on my own terms”. Although it is nine years from now before Orton turns fifty, he concluded the answer by saying he doesn’t see the end of his career anytime soon.

RK-Bro lost the Raw tag team championship title, earlier this month

Orton and his current tag team partner Riddle refined as the Raw tag team champions for 142 days, before losing the title to Alpha Academy in the second episode of Raw in 2022. He defeated Chad Gable of Alpha Academy on the Monday night Raw episode of January 24. The RK-Bro will now be seen in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2022 PPV.

(Image: WWE)