2022 WWE Day 1: Live Streaming Details, Updated Match Card, Date, Time & More

The inaugural edition of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view is set for New Year's Day, and it will feature several high-stakes matches. The WWE Day 1 is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET. As for fans in India, the WWE Day 1 kick-off show will begin at 5.30 AM (January 2nd) with the main card event scheduled for 6.30 AM.

As for fans in Canada, WWE Day 1 can be seen at 7 PM CST while for those in Europe, the WWE Day 1 will begin from 2 PM CEST. Ahead of the mega-event here's a look at the match cards and all you need to know about the streaming details.

WWE Day 1 match card

1 - Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus - Tag Team Match

2 - Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley (with MVP) Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

3 - Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar - WWE Universal Championship Match

4 - The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and King Woods) WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

5 - Edge vs. The Miz - Singles Match

6 - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan - WWE Raw Women's Championship Match

7 - Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss - Singles Match

8 - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) - WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Where will the WWE Day 1 take place?

WWE Day 1 will take place in State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to watch the WWE Day 1 live streaming in India?

WWE Day 1 will have a live telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1HD (both English) and Ten 3, Ten 3HD (both Hindi) in India.

WWE Day 1 live streaming in India?

WWE Day 1 will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

WWE Day 1 live streaming in the US and the rest of the world?

In the US, Day 1 will be streaming on Peacock. Outside the US, it will be available on the WWE Network.