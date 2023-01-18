Last Updated:

'Heartbroken': 38-year-old Professional Wrestler's Death Leaves Wrestling World Devastated

Wrestler Jay Briscoe passed away on Tuesday evening due to a car accident in Laurel, Delaware. Briscoe with his family was going to attend a competition.

Saksham nagar
Saksham nagar
Jay Briscoe

Image: AEW


Professional Wrestler Jay Briscoe passed away on Tuesday as he met with an automobile accident in Laurel, Delaware. Informing about the tragic news, AEW owner Tony Khan wrote on Twitter, 'Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away', Khan used the wrestler's real name while delivering the tragic news. 

Jay Briscoe passes away

Khan further added, "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin". 

The news was further confirmed by Wrestling Observer. Providing further input about the incident, the report said that the incident took place at 5:30 pm on Tuesday evening. It said that two children were hospitalised in the incident and at the time of the accident his brother Mark Briscoe was not in the car.

As per sources, they were going to a cheerleading competition at that time. The reports further add that Jay died of a pediatric attack and the others who were in critical condition at the time of the accident were admitted to the hospital. 

Due to this tragic incident, the Laurel School District said that they are closing schools on Wednesday, 18 Jan and the schools will reopen again on Thursday, Jan 19. 

Jay, nicknamed 'The Grappler' who was in a tag team match with his brother Mark, was remembered by the whole Wrestling Universe. 

Veteran Wrestler Triple H Levesque tweeted, "An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe."

Wrestling Legend and WWE NXT head Shawn Michaels also paid his tribute on Twitter. Michaels said, "On behalf of the WWE NXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss". 

Dax Harwood who was one half of the FTR Tag Team with Cash Wheeler, who also shared a shot after a tag team match with the Briscoe Brothers The two teams had a set of lauded matches against each other last year. 

Here are other reactions from the wrestling world:-

Jay Briscoe was best known for his time with Ring of Honor and was also ROH world tag team champion with his elder brother Mark Briscoe. 

