Professional Wrestler Jay Briscoe passed away on Tuesday as he met with an automobile accident in Laurel, Delaware. Informing about the tragic news, AEW owner Tony Khan wrote on Twitter, 'Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away', Khan used the wrestler's real name while delivering the tragic news.

Jay Briscoe passes away

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Khan further added, "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin".

The news was further confirmed by Wrestling Observer. Providing further input about the incident, the report said that the incident took place at 5:30 pm on Tuesday evening. It said that two children were hospitalised in the incident and at the time of the accident his brother Mark Briscoe was not in the car.

Tony Khan tweeted the death of Jay Briscoe in an auto accident. Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

As per sources, they were going to a cheerleading competition at that time. The reports further add that Jay died of a pediatric attack and the others who were in critical condition at the time of the accident were admitted to the hospital.

Due to this tragic incident, the Laurel School District said that they are closing schools on Wednesday, 18 Jan and the schools will reopen again on Thursday, Jan 19.

Jay, nicknamed 'The Grappler' who was in a tag team match with his brother Mark, was remembered by the whole Wrestling Universe.

An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 18, 2023

Veteran Wrestler Triple H Levesque tweeted, "An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe."

On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 18, 2023

Wrestling Legend and WWE NXT head Shawn Michaels also paid his tribute on Twitter. Michaels said, "On behalf of the WWE NXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss".

Dax Harwood who was one half of the FTR Tag Team with Cash Wheeler, who also shared a shot after a tag team match with the Briscoe Brothers The two teams had a set of lauded matches against each other last year.

Here are other reactions from the wrestling world:-

RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 18, 2023

Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family. pic.twitter.com/c2Jki7dEp0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 18, 2023

Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins. — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) January 18, 2023

I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 18, 2023

Just like everyone else, I'm heartbroken to learn of Jay Briscoe's passing. I've always enjoyed sharing a locker room with he & his brother Mark. Incredibly kind & respectful. Sending all my love to Mark & their family.🙏 #ripjaybriscoe pic.twitter.com/s8jbcDh0AO — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 18, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear about Jay Briscoe. To all my friends who were close to him, to all his fans, and to his family, I’m sending you so much strength and love. ❤️ #DemBoys — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 18, 2023

rest in power jay briscoe. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was best known for his time with Ring of Honor and was also ROH world tag team champion with his elder brother Mark Briscoe.