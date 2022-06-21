76-year-old Vince McMahon's Jump During WWE Raw Catches The Attention Of Eagle-eyed Fans

Vince McMahon appeared on the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on June 21 and made notable remarks about the longest-running TV show for 30 years, WWE Raw. This was the second appearance on TV for the ex-chairman after he earlier appeared on Friday Night SmackDown. It is worth noting that the 76-year-old McMahon is currently under investigation by the WWE board, over allegations of misconduct involving hush money paid to a female employee.

McMahon mentioned John Cena in his in-ring promo and revealed how Cena has been on the show for almost the two-third part of the running of Raw. While Cena’s return on Raw on June 27, became the biggest talking point about the episode, a picture of the 76-year-old McMahon jumping after his promo caught the attention of WWE fans on social media. The picture of McMahon’s jump from the steel stairs was shared on Twitter by fan, which quickly went viral.

How did the fans react to the picture of Vince McMahon jumping?

“Got this great pic of @VinceMcMahon jumping off the stairs at #WWERaw,” the fan said while sharing the picture. Meanwhile, WWE fans saw the funny side of the picture and used it as a perfect meme. At the same time, few of the fans expressed their concerns about McMahon and asked if he landed on the ground safely.

“Did he land it alright? i think a lot of people are curious lol,” a fan said. Replying to the tweet, another fan said, “Barely. When he landed he used the railing to catch himself”.

Details about the investigation on Vince McMahon-

Earlier on Friday, WWE announced that McMahon has stepped back from his role as the CEO and chairman of the WWE board. His daughter Stephanie was appointed the interim CEO and chairwoman by a Special Committee, while McMahon gets investigated relating to the alleged USD 3 million hush-money settlement. “McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE’s creative content during this period and remains committed to cooperating with the review underway. The Special Committee has appointed Stephanie McMahon to serve as interim CEO and interim Chairwoman,” WWE Corporate said in an announcement.

At the same time, McMahon also pledged his loyalty to the promotion in a official statement on WWE’s website. McMahon said, “I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are”. McMahon’s recent TV appearances can be understood to be necessary for WWE to make a point and also for making sure his face was on TV while he faced the investigation.

