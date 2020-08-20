Adam Cole Vows To Defeat Former Punter Pat McAfee At WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

After accepting Adam Cole's challenge for a match at the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX, former NFL player Pat McAfee appeared on this week’s show to hype it up. The two superstars came face-to-face in the mid-part of the show during which they had a huge exchange of words. While Pat McAfee slammed Adam Cole for his height, the former WWE NXT champion vowed to defeat McAfee at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX. The segment between the two was all the more special as Pat McAfee walked in the ring with his former NFL colleagues to even the odds against Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era.

According to reports, Adam Cole has a high chance of winning the singles match, but fans claim that WWE could make Pat McAfee win if McAfee had signed a multi-match contract with the company. The WWE NXT TakeOver XXX PPV is scheduled to take place this Saturday, August 22, 2020 (Sunday, as per Indian timings), a day before the WWE SummerSlam 2020.

WWE NXT results: Adam Cole and Pat McAfee came face-to-face

Adam Cole made his way to the ring with The Undisputed Era. Pat McAfee then appeared and claimed that he knew Adam Cole wouldn’t appear alone and that’s what he brought back up, while signalling his former NFL colleagues. In response, the former NXT Champion laughed and ordered Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong to leave the ring so McAfee could get some space.

I ain’t worried about a damn thing.. @AdamColePro was LUCKY those security guards came into the ring when they did tonight.. obviously.



Just checked the doppler, ANOTHER ass beating is on it’s way this Saturday BAYBAY #FightWeek #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EEzHdPfGhQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 20, 2020

After The Undisputed Era left, Pat McAfee recalled their last confrontation where he took down Adam Cole with a punt to the jaw. He said that he was able to knock out the “King of NXT” within two minutes before claiming that he would do the same at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX. After McAfee vowed to knock Adam Cole down unconscious, the former NXT Champion picked up the mic and started slamming Pat McAfee. In the later part of the segment, Adam Cole went near McAfee and said that he will “end” the former NFL player's career at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX.

"This Saturday at NXT TakeOver, I'm gonna make you my b****," Adam Cole added.

Image Source: WWE.com