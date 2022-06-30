AEW Dynamite: Biggest Highlights, Winners And Grades From Brutal Blood And Guts Match

Days after the conclusion of the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) event, AEW on Wednesday night, hosted a special edition of the AEW Dynamite, weekly show, titled, ‘Blood and Door’. The episode was headlined with the main event having the same title, which featured a team led by the newly crowned AEW interim world champion Jon Moxley, named the Blackpool Combat Club, against Chris Jericho’s Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS). At the same time, the show also featured many other interesting matches, including the TBS championship match between champion Jade Cargill and Leila Grey.

AEW Dynamite 'Blood & Guts' started with Orange Cassidy's win on return

The show kicked off at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with Dan Lambert talking trash about Orange Cassidy before Ethan Page makes his way out. Cassidy and Page were then involved in a match, as Cassidy marked his return with a win after delivering a body slam and earning the pinfall win. Following a few more exciting segments, the main event of the night, the Blood and Guts match took place between Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, & Wheeler YUTA), Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, & Santana, and JAS.

The JAS consists of “Cool Hand” Ange Parker, Chris Jericho, “Red Death” Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, & Sammy Guevara. It is pertinent to mention that the Forbidden Door PPV has held on Sunday. Moxley picked up the AEW interim world championship title at the same PPV.

Blackpool Combat Club, Kingston, Santana win the 'Blood & Guts' match

The segment started with Castagnoli and Guevara exchanging blows before the other wrestlers made their way in. Plenty of bloodshed and numerous weapons being used were witnessed during the match, while the wrestlers also suffered from broken glass, thumbtacks, steel chairs, kendo sticks and the steel cage. The match eventually ended on top of the structure, as the Blackpool Combat Club, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz emerged as the winners.

What an epic war here at #BloodAndGuts, and here are your winners, the #BlackpoolCombatClub! It's been an insane night of action here on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vthK1PYaJo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022

AEW Dynamite ‘Blood & Guts’: Full Results

Blood & Guts match: Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Winners- Blackpool Combat Club, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz

TBS championship match: Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey

Winner- Cargill

Danhausen and FTR vs. Max Caster and The Gunn Club

Winner- Danhausen and FTR

Luchasaurus vs. Serpentico

Winner- Luchasaurus

Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

Winner- Orange Cassidy

