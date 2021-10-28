AEW Dynamite Results: Who Emerged Victorious Between CM Punk And Bobby Fish?

All Elite Wrestling’s AEW Dynamite episode from the Agganis Arena in Boston featured the much anticipated AEW Dynamite debut of CM Punk against former WWE champion Bobby Fish, along with many other high profile matches. The show included the World Title Eliminator match, a TBS Championship tourney bout, and other significant clashes. However, the main highlight of Wednesday was the bout between CM Punk and Bobby Fish.

AEW Dynamite kicked off with the singles match between CM Punk and Bobby Fish. Punk started the fight by dropping an elbow hit early in the match as Fish fought back with a chin lock. Punk then replied with two scoop slams and went for the third on demand of the crowd. As the match went on, Fish fought back with offense and found himself all over Punk as the fight went to the ringside. Punk was hit by Fish’s kicks on the floor before the fight went back into the ring. Inside the ring, both men climbed on the top turnbuckle as Fish was pushed off.

Going ahead in the match, Punk hit Fish by a flying elbow drop before both stars traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Punk’s momentum was stopped by a low kick by Fish as he continued to hit Punk’s knee. In reply, Punk attempted a GTS which was blocked by Fish as he hit a dragon screw. The fight ended with Punk going for a successful GTS attempt which pinned Fish down and Punk ended up winning the match.

What else happened on AEW Dynamite?

Further, on Wednesday’s episode, MJF defeated Bryce Donovan to pick up the win. After the match, an altercation between MJF and Darby Allin took place after which, Allin announced that a face-off between the two will take place at AEW Full Gear. In the TNT title fight between Sammy Guevara and Ethan Page, Guevara defended his title by rolling up Page as he went for an unsuccessful Ego’s Edge. Going further in the show, during the TBS Title tournament match, Hikaru Shida won against Serena Deeb. During the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament match between Jon Moxley and Preston “10” Vance, Moxley defeated 10. Moxley will now face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals of the tournament. The main event of the night was the clash between The Super Elite and The Dark Order, where both teams dressed in the Halloween spirit. Meanwhile, The Dark Order went on to defeat The Super Elite as John Silver earned the victory by pinning down Matt Jackson.

Image: Instagram@allelitewrestling