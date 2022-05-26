Last Updated:

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Match Highlights From May 25 Show

Know the full results, winners, losers, grades, and match highlights from the AEW Dynamite episode of May 25. The show featured an ROH Tag Team Title Match.

AEW

The AEW Dynamite episode of May 25, opened with the Steel Cage already surrounding the ring, for the match against Wardlow and Shawn Spears, with MJF as a special referee. The Steel Cage match started off with Spears attacking Wardlow, while the latter was still in handcuffs. MJF quickly joined in and attacked Wardlow, while reminding him that if he touches MJF, he won’t get the match against him at AEW Double or Nothing. The match ended with Spears winning the match by a Powerbomb Symphony with the help of MJF.

The episode also featured an ROH Tag Team Championship match between the champions FTR and Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta). The match ended in a no-contest following loads of action. Meanwhile, the show also featured Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston going against Private Party, as Moxley and Kingston won the match by a pinfall. In the meantime, veteran wrestler CM Punk also came face to face with Hangman Pade during the episode. 

Britt Baker and Samoa Joe win Owen Hart Cup Semifinals

Meanwhile, going ahead in the show Dr. Britt Baker defeated Toni Storm in the Owen Hart Cup Women’s Semifinals. Samoa Joe picked up a win over Kyle O’Reilly in the Owen Hart Cup Men’s Semifinals. Swerve Strickland also picked up a win by defeating Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy in the three-way match. AEW will be hosting the Double or Nothing PPV on May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena.

AEW Dynamite: Full Results & Highlights for Wednesday night's episode

Steel Cage Match: Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow with MJF as the special referee

Winner: Wardlow

Hangman Page & CM Punk come face-to-face

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party

Winner: Moxley & Kingston

FTR (C) vs. Roppongi Vice (ROH Tag Team Championship Match)

Winners: No Contest

3-Way Match: “Absolute” Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland

Winner: Swerve via pinfall (Swerve Stomp)

Owen Hart Cup Women’s Semifinals: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Winner: Baker via pinfall (rollup)

Owen Hart Cup Men’s Semifinals: “Samoan Submission Machine” Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Winner: Joe via KO (Coquina Clutch)

