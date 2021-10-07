AEW Rampage: CM Punk Gifts Jordan Shoes To Kid Dressed As Orange Cassidy - Watch

CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut at the AEW's Rampage: First Dance at the United Center in Chicago. Punk made his comeback to pro-wrestling for the first time since January 2014. He now prepares to fight Daniel Garcia at the upcoming AEW Rampage on Friday after the straight edge star issued out a challenge on the recent AEW Dynamite episode and then proceeded to hand his Jordans to a young fan dressed as Orange Cassidy.

“A couple of weeks ago in Chicago, somebody tried to stop all this and end it before it began,” Punk said. “Daniel Garcia, I’m talking about you, and if you’ve got any balls, you’ll meet me in Philadelphia on Rampage. Let’s go!”

The last time Punk competed in the ring was on the September 22 episode of Rampage where he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. Garcia has been competing on AEW Dark, Dark: Elevation, and on NJPW STRONG. In his latest AEW match, which saw come out victorious, Garcia team up with 2.0’s Jeff Parker and Matt Lee to defeat 1ManThrillRide, Justin Corino, and Shayne Stetson.

After the segment with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite was over, the straight edge star proceeded to take his brand new Jordan shoes off and hand them over to a young fan who was dressed as Orange Cassidy. According to wrestlinginc.com, the shoes he handed to the young fan retailed between $700 and $1000 a pair.

How to watch AEW All Out Live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch AEW live in India can tune into Eurosport India, which acquired the official telecasting rights in the country.

The AEW pay-per-view event will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Wrestling fans can also use the Eurosport player to stream the event live. As for live updates of the pay-per-view event, fans can track the official social media handles of AEW. CM Punk is set to be a weekend contender in the AEW events.

AEW Rampage Friday's fight lineup

Lucha Bros versus The Acclaimed for the AEW tag team titles

Brian Cage versus Ricky Starks in a Philly Street Fight for the FTW title

CM Punk versus Daniel Garcia

Jade Cargill versus Skye Blue

