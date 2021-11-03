Last Updated:

AEW: Wrestling World Comes Out In Support As Jon Moxley Enters Alcohol Treatment Programme

Many of Jon Moxley's fellow AEW wrestlers sent messages of support for him, including PowerHouse HOBBS, Danhausen, CASH, and Thunder Rosa.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
AEW

Image: @AEW/@TonyKhan/Twitter


All Elite Wrestling's Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment programme as revealed by the president and CEO of AEW Tony Khan on Wednesday. Khan explained that Moxley allowed him to share this news with everyone and that AEW stands with the wrestler and his family as he shifts his focus on recovering.

Tony Khan wrote on Twitter: "Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment programme. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery."

Khan then said that Moxley is making a 'brave' choice and that everyone is supporting him in any and every way possible. Khan also added that he is proud to call the AEW wrestler his friend and is looking forward to the day he returns to the ring and until then he will continue supporting him.

READ | CM Punk admits that he 'could've died' if he had stayed on with WWE in 2014

Khan continued: "Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time."

READ | 'You’re gonna get fired': CM Punk recalls WWE backstage reaction after 'Pipebomb' promo

Many of Moxley's fellow wrestlers also sent messages of support for him including PowerHouse HOBBS, Danhausen, CASH, and Thunder Rosa, all expressing their support and respect for their fellow wrestlers.

How to watch AEW live in India?

Unfortunately, there is no weekly telecast of AEW episodes in India. However, fans can watch several AEW pay-per-view events live on the Eurosport network, which acquired the official telecasting rights in the country. The AEW pay-per-view events will be telecasted live on Eurosport India and the matches can also be watched using the live stream of Eurosport. Meanwhile, live updates of all AEW episodes can be tracked on the social media handles of the wrestlers and the company.

READ | CM Punk reacts to 'funny moment' when fan offered him beer on AEW Rampage

Image: @AEW/@TonyKhan/Twitter

READ | AEW Rampage: CM Punk gifts Jordan shoes to kid dressed as Orange Cassidy - Watch
READ | Stone Cold Steve Austin bigger WWE star than Hulk Hogan: CM Punk gives his reasons
Tags: AEW, Jon Moxley, Tony Khan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com