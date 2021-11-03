AEW: Wrestling World Comes Out In Support As Jon Moxley Enters Alcohol Treatment Programme

All Elite Wrestling's Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment programme as revealed by the president and CEO of AEW Tony Khan on Wednesday. Khan explained that Moxley allowed him to share this news with everyone and that AEW stands with the wrestler and his family as he shifts his focus on recovering.

Tony Khan wrote on Twitter: "Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment programme. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery."

Khan then said that Moxley is making a 'brave' choice and that everyone is supporting him in any and every way possible. Khan also added that he is proud to call the AEW wrestler his friend and is looking forward to the day he returns to the ring and until then he will continue supporting him.

Khan continued: "Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time."

Many of Moxley's fellow wrestlers also sent messages of support for him including PowerHouse HOBBS, Danhausen, CASH, and Thunder Rosa, all expressing their support and respect for their fellow wrestlers.

We ALL riding with ya MOX https://t.co/BdJXWDX6RB — PowerHouse HOBBS (@TrueWillieHobbs) November 3, 2021

Jon rules. Renee rules. Wishing everyone the best in this 🖤 https://t.co/MIb0SPKskN — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 3, 2021

More respect than ever for Jon. https://t.co/Yu5ffPLwXG — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) November 3, 2021

We all love you and support you Mox! This is a difficult journey but we are here for you and Renee! https://t.co/NLJwbc3Oh9 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 3, 2021

Much respect to Mox https://t.co/q7tw0byiYP — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) November 3, 2021

Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision - and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife. @ReneePaquette @JonMoxley https://t.co/5OOMSkD8cK — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 3, 2021

I have no doubt that Mox will succeed in his battle. Much respect Jon. 🙏 https://t.co/bbti57tFEt — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) November 3, 2021

Sending all the love to Jon Moxley https://t.co/jCpQ2ZpErP — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 3, 2021

