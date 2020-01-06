AJ Styles Laments 'lack Of Energy' At 42 As Ex-WWE Champion Nears Retirement

WWE superstar AJ Styles, who is currently one of the best heels on Monday Night RAW, has a few doubts creeping into his mind regarding his career. He has been teasing Randy Orton for a match at WrestleMania 36. However, even after a having lengthy in-ring career, AJ Styles looks in good shape.

The @BustedOpenRadio Wrestler of the Decade @AJStylesOrg looks back with @davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry on his journey to the WWE and the chip on his shoulder he took with him everywhere he went:



🔊 Check out the full interview on @ApplePodcasts https://t.co/lkco3fHnWd pic.twitter.com/O7eIVeeNZG — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 3, 2020

AJ Styles' retirement

AJ Styles had revealed that he is almost done with his wrestling career and he will not renew his ongoing WWE contract. He had stated that his WWE career will end in a few years. AJ Styles had revealed that he wants to spend his retirement with his family and 'The Phenomenal One' also felt that it is almost time.

AJ Styles, who is a former WWE Champion, was present on the Busted Open Radio where he talked to former WWE superstar Mark Henry. Talking to the WWE Hall of Famer, AJ Styles stated that he is near to the end of his career. AJ Styles was questioning his energy after so many years and his lack of ability to continue the way he fought in the past. Styles stated that he can see the energy starting to deplete. Former WWE champion also said that he doesn’t want to be blamed by his fans for being slow inside the ring. AJ Styles is currently aged 42 and the former WWE champion has been wrestling for more than two decades.

