AJ Styles Takes A Shot At CM Punk, Says “he Just Likes To Get Attention, Even If It’s Bad”

Back in June 2020, CM Punk took to Twitter and slammed everyone who wasn't speaking up about the Black Lives Matter movement. After posting his tweet, CM Punk started interacting with fans who attended the BLM protests. When fans commented on how they saw AJ Styles promoting his video game streams while staying quiet about the Black Lives Matter movement, CM Punk criticised AJ Styles and said Styles’ beliefs have been obvious for years.

A couple of days later, while speaking to Times of India, AJ Styles said that he’s not going to react to CM Punk’s comments because he doesn’t respect him. Recently, while interacting with fans on his Twitch channel, AJ Styles again talked about CM Punk and revealed what he thinks about the Second City Saviour. The Phenomenal One said that CM Punk isn’t worth his time and that he just likes to get people’s attention, even if it’s for the wrong reasons.

“I’m all about business and some people I don’t think are capable of doing good business. It’s that simple. He’s not worth my time. This guy just likes to get attention, even if it’s bad,” said AJ Styles.

AJ Styles promises to win all the Bumpy Awards

It was earlier announced that WWE’s The Bump will hold an awards show with a string of categories. The Bumpy Awards will be a webcam style format show which will take place on July 29. Recently, AJ Styles took to Twitter and vowed that he’ll be taking over the show by winning all the Bumpy Awards. WWE’s The Bump revealed earlier that “there are two separate categories for best match of the year - cinematic and regular,” and AJ Styles claims that he’s especially looking forward to receiving both the awards.

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker’s Boneyard Match could win the Best Match of the Year (cinematic) award since their match was acclaimed by both fans and critics. Some even claimed that AJ Styles vs The Undertaker could serve as the milestone for the future generation. The Boneyard Match was also The Undertaker’s last match before announcing retirement.

In-ring, out-of-ring, in a boneyard, dream sequence, title, non-title, all of them.



There is only one AJ Styles. https://t.co/bHzWDtMnCg — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 11, 2020

Image Source: WWE.com