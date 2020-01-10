AJ Styles Talks About Retirement, Says He Is Getting Old And Losing Energy

AJ Styles was recently interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, The Phenomenal One talked about his WWE career and when he can retire from the company. Though he signed a multi-year deal with WWE in 2019, AJ Styles said that he is seeing his energy depleting as he gets older. Talking about his retirement, AJ Styles said, “I don’t want to be an AJ Styles where they go, ‘I wish he could still do that. He’s really slow.’ I don’t want that. I want to be that AJ Styles that people will remember and go out that way. Will I be like I was when I was 25? There’s no way. It’s just not possible.”

On the work front, AJ Styles is scheduled to face Randy Orton in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The rivalry between the two is going on for a while and WWE would like to give their storyline a bump as WWE Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away. AJ Styles earlier also confirmed his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The rivalry between AJ Styles and Randy Orton

On the November 25, 2019 episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles lost his United States Championship to Rey Mysterio. It ended his reign at 134 days. Rey Mysterio won the match with the help of Randy Orton. Since then, a rivalry between AJ Styles and Randy Orton started. Next week, Randy Orton once again interrupted the title rematch between Styles and Rey Mysterio. After that, both the wrestlers fought and thrashed each other on many occasions. A couple of weeks ago, Randy Orton got injured during a live event when he was facing AJ Styles. Later, it was revealed that the Viper got a career-ending injury.

In the same week, Orton appeared on RAW and started giving his retirement speech. AJ Styles interrupted Orton’s speech and started thrashing him. He also threatened Orton and said that he would not let him retire that easily. Randy Orton laughed and delivered an RKO to AJ Styles. He later revealed that he was not injured and was acting to force AJ Styles to come to the ring. AJ Styles was shocked to hear the news and he was seen mocking Randy Orton in the recent episode of WWE RAW.

