AJ Styles Unhappy With WWE RAW Return, Claims WWE Could Have Done More With His Character

This week’s WWE RAW saw the surprise return of AJ Styles as he defeated Humberto Carrillo to win the Gauntlet Match and secure his position in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Though many were happy to see 'The Phenomenal One' return, some claimed WWE should have taken their time and done something else with AJ Styles' character. A number of fans opined that it was very unusual to see AJ Styles in his usual state, even after he was buried alive by The Undertaker in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles returns, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre destroys Seth Rollins

AJ Styles agreed with the fans and said that WWE should have utilised him differently after the critically acclaimed Boneyard Match. AJ Styles said on his Mixer channel that after he made his WWE RAW return, he heard fans say that WWE wasted an opportunity to do something different with him. Fans told AJ Styles that WWE could have brought him back ‘as a different character in a different mood and a different look’.

“I don’t know, I’m not tooting my own horn here, but, I wish we could’ve waited and had times been different, that could’ve been something that we would’ve went [with],” said AJ Styles.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre shines ahead of Money in the Bank as he destroys Seth Rollins and Murphy

AJ Styles reveals why WWE brought him back

AJ Styles said that ‘the recent circumstances had to do a lot’ with him coming back on WWE RAW earlier than planned. He said WWE RAW needs more star power as it has been getting low viewership ratings since the past few weeks. After securing his position in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, AJ Styles has become the betting odds favourite to win the 2020 Men’s MITB ladder match.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre attacks Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy after signing MITB 2020 contract: WWE News

'Money In The Bank' just got PHENOMENAL.@AJStylesOrg is the final Superstar to qualify for this Sunday's #MITB! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bgDCEphaTz — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 5, 2020

Also Read l Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre to sign contract for their MITB match on WWE RAW: WWE News