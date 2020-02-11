Amazon Interested In Shock WWE Takeover And Not Just PPV Streaming Rights: Report

Recently, WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon revealed that he and other WWE officials are in talks with major digital content companies. Though he didn’t reveal the reason, many believe that the company is thinking of giving away the rights for some of the content on the WWE Network elsewhere. Now there are rumours that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has expressed his interest in purchasing WWE streaming rights for major WWE PPV events. If the rumours eventually turn to be true, WWE fans will be able to watch the brand's PPVs on Amazon Prime Video just like UFC PPVs can be watched on ESPN+ and Bellator PPVs can be watched on DAZN.

SOURCE: Jeff Bezos of Amazon has expressed interested in purchasing the WWE streaming rights to their major PPV events. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) February 8, 2020

Last week, while talking about the rumours on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added that the WWE's media representatives, CAA (Creative Artists Agency) approached Amazon and Jeff Bezos with the offer firstly. However, Meltzer claimed Jeff Bezos never talked to WWE officials about the streaming offer. There are also reports that other streaming platforms like Peacock Network are interested in purchasing the streaming rights for WWE PPVs.

Does Jeff Bezos want to buy WWE?

According to Needham analyst Laura Martin, Jeff Bezos not just wants to make a streaming deal with WWE but wants to buy the wrestling company itself. Martin reported to CNBC that the streaming deal will put Jeff Bezos and Amazon on top of the WWE hierarchy list. Martin added that the 70-year-old Vince McMahon may make a deal with Amazon whenever he decides to exit the brand or retire. After the WWE co-presidents left WWE, Vince McMahon is in dire need of a successor and if Amazon makes a deal with WWE, then it will be very beneficial for Jeff Bezos and team.

“We believe that such a licensing deal would put Amazon in the best spot to purchase all of WWE, whenever the family is ready to exit,” said Laura Martin.

