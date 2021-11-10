'Angry' Seth Rollins Warns Fan For A Major Accusation Against Him: 'Don't Cross That Line'

Recently a fan on social media accused World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Seth Rollins of looking down at independent wrestlers. Rollins is one of WWE's biggest ever superstars but before he made it big in WWE he was a famous wrestler in the independent scene. So the WWE RAW superstar was furious about the accusation and responded by saying that he currently trains up and coming independent wrestlers at his school and he categorically said that he does not look down at 'indies' but actively supports them.

"I train up and coming independent wrestlers at my school…that I’ve owned and operated for nearly a decade. Not only do I NOT look down on the indies, but I actively support them with my time and effort. I’ll stand for a lot of malarkey on this app, but don’t cross that line," replied Rollins.

WWE RAW's Seth Rollins opened up his wrestling school called 'Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy' along with his former tag team partner Marek Brave back in 2014. It is something he is very proud of and the academy provides unlimited access to QCCrossfit Training as well.

Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens

The famous rivalry between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens is about to be reignited. Rollins made a cameo in Owens' fight against WWE Champion Big E and despite the attack on Big E, KO was unable to capitalise on that. Owens was furious with Rollins and he will look to take out all his frustrations when they come up against each other.

Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

At the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view event, WWE Hall of Famer Edge took on Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match, which is believed to be one of the deadliest structures. The Rated R superstar defeated the Architect by delivering his own finisher, the 'Curb Stomp'. Prior to this match, Rollins had been obsessed with proving he's not 'Edge-lite.' At WWE SummerSlam, Edge evaded several stomps before defeating Rollins, leading a rematch to take place on SmackDown a week after. In the rematch, the Architect defeated the Rated R superstar by delivering a vicious stomp.

Image: WWE