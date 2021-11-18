As 'The Rock' Marks 25th Anniversary Of WWE Debut, A Look At His ​5 Best Matches

Popular Hollywood actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson, widely known by his in-ring name, ‘The Rock’, commenced his pro-wrestling journey on November 17, 1996, during a four-on-four elimination match. He went on to have one of the most celebrated WWE careers, having won the WWE Heavyweight Champion a total of eight times, a World Heavyweight Champion twice, and a seven-time WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion. As he completed his 25 years with WWE on November 17, 2021, here’s a look at the five best matches from The Rock’s illustrious WWE career.

The Rock vs Steve Austin at Wrestle Mania 17

The main event at Wrestle Mania 17, held on April 1, 2000, featured The Rock vs Steve Austin clash, which is arguably Rock’s most impressive match of his WWE career. At this point in time, the infamous Attitude Era of WWE was at its peak, and when the two legitimate icons faced off each other. Both wrestlers delivered a classic match as Rock went on to defeat Steve Austin.

The Rock vs The Undertaker vs Kurt Angle at Vengeance

The triple threat match between The Rock, The Undertaker, and Kurt Angle saw The Rock rising to the top of WWE. The Undertaker challenged Rock and Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at Vengeance 2022, as all three were on the top of their games to clinch the title. However, Rock went on to win the match, which earned him the WWE Champion title.

The Rock vs Brock Lesnar at Summerslam

A month after becoming the WWE champion, Rock entered his dream match against Brock Lesnar. At the time, Lesnar was being built as WWE’s next superstar and during the match, Rock happily took the defeat which rightfully made Lesnar the WWE Champion. The Rock was mostly underrated during his career, regarding his losses in order to promote other talents.

The Rock vs John Cena at Wrestlemania 28

The Wrestlemania 28 in 2012, witnessed the rivalry between The Rock and John Cena, as The Rock’s return to WWE in 2011, set up a year-long build-up for the singles clash against Cena. During the event, Rock delivered a phenomenal show and went on to win the match. Courtesy of the fight, WWE set box office records as the match brought in loads of interest from fans.

The Rock vs Steve Austin at Backlash 1999

The Rock’s rivalry with Steve Austin started in the early years of Rock’s career at WWE, and it became one of the hottest storylines in 1999. Shane McMahon made an appearance as a guest referee during the match in order to give Rock an advantage. However. the match saw Austin successfully defend his WWE Championship as it turned out to be the best version of an Attitude Era match.

(Image: wwe.com)