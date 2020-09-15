Asuka Defeats Mickie James To Retain Her Title, Gets Slapped By Zelina Vega On WWE RAW

On this week’s show, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Mickie James to retain her title. However, right after the match, she was confronted by Zelina Vega who slapped her to make a statement. The segment received a mixed reaction from fans as some were excited to see Zelina Vega as Asuka’s next opponent, while others posed questions regarding why WWE gave Mickie James a major push if they wanted to end the title feud with just one match.

According to reports, Asuka could defend her title against Zelina Vega at Clash of Champions 2020 which is scheduled to take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. However, there is speculation that Mickie James could also join the feud, in which case Asuka would end up facing both superstars in a Triple-Threat match. Fans believe that Asuka will keep hold of the title until an A-list WWE superstar like Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch makes a return.

WWE RAW results: Asuka defeats Mickie James to retain her title

Mickie James dominated the match from the start and even came close to winning the match twice. She kept the pressure on the champion with some ground moves, but a knee to the head from Asuka knocked her down. Asuka then tried hit Mickie James with a hip attack but the former champion dodged and caught Asuka with a kick. After returning from the break, Mickie James executed a top-rope dive but Asuka dodged and went for the pin. Mickie James broke free and locked Asuka in a single leg crab, but the champion countered and trapped her in The Asuka Lock. The referee called off the fight and declared Asuka the winner after Mickie James passed out.

WWE RAW results: Zelina Vega slaps Asuka

After the match, Andrade and Angel Garza’s manager Zelina Vega entered the ring and started slamming the WWE RAW Women’s Champion. The two traded some words before Zelina Vega slapped Asuka, shocking the WWE Universe. Zelina Vega claimed that she’s going after the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, before walking out of the ring.

Image Source: WWE.com