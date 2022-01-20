At AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley Returns After Hiatus To Deliver Epic Promo; WATCH

Former AEW world champion Jon Moxley returned to AEW Dynamite on the January 19 episode and delivered an epic in-ring promo. The long-awaited return of the former Champion received massive applause from the crowd as he went ahead to pick up the microphone. He spoke about being haunted by demons and about carrying scars that make him who he is.

Watch Jon Moxley returning to AEW Dynamite:

The second-ever AEW World Champion thanked his fans for their support and claimed he went through hell while asking anyone from the AEW locker room to step up to him for a match. The segment ended with Moxley smashing the mic on the mat and grabbing his jacket before walking back through the crowd. He returned to AEW Dynamite after a gap of over three months, having made his last appearance on October 27, 2021.

Watch Jon Moxley's promo on AEW Dynamite:

Jon Moxley's wrestling career

Jon Moxley is a former WWE superstar, who was known by the name of Dean Ambrose during his time with WWE. He is most remembered for his time with the tag team ‘The Shield’ with teammates Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. He won the WWE United States championship once, the WWE Intercontinental championship thrice, and the WWE Raw tag team championship twice along with Seth Rollins. In 2020, he became the second-ever AEW World Champion.

How did netizens react to Jon Moxley's return?

Wrestling fans were enthralled to see the return of the former WWE superstar as they noticed the transformation of his physique. A fan wondered how much weight Moxley has lost, as he mentioned in his tweet that he looked a lot younger, having returned from his rehab. At the same time, other fans mentioned that it was inspiring to see the transformation of Moxley.

Looks great. Lost some weight, leaned out. Good to see him back 🙏🏻 — Fugma (@Fugma10) January 20, 2022

Bro did this man Jon Moxley lose weight? He looks young as hell, man out here looking beautiful #AEWDynamite — ChildishKage ❌💀😈 (@ChildishKage) January 20, 2022

