'Bad Times Don't Last But Bad Guys Do': Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute To WWE Legend Scott Hall

WWE veteran superstar Hulk Hogan made an appearance at his bar in Tampa, Florida, at Hogan’s Hangout on Monday night and paid tribute to his late friend and wrestling legend Scott Hall. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Hall took his last breath on Monday and as per a report by ESPN, he was on life support over the weekend because of severe health complications during the surgery to repair his broken hip. While the sad demise of the 63-year-old came to light, Hogan recalled the time when Scott helped him to revive his career.

Wrestling News took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video of Hogan expressing his views on the late superstar. As per the video, Hogan said, “A short while ago, a good friend of mine just passed away -- Scott Hall. He took care of me when I was down and out and when everyone thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. ... I love him so much I can't even explain it to you. Bad times don't last but bad guys do ... So for the original bad guy who took Hulk Hogan and taught Hollywood (Hogan) how to be a bad guy, I've gotten nothing but love."

Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan's partnership in WWE and WCW

Popularly known by his nickname, the bad guy, Hall was one of the top wrestlers in the then-WWF. He played the gimmick of Razor Ramon in WWF before his dramatic exit from the company in 1996. He signed as a free agent with WCW, which further saw many stars signing lucrative deals between WWF and WCW. Hall was soon joined by Diesel, a.k.a Kevin Nash in WCW, where they became the outsiders.

Hogan joined Hall and Nash in 1996 and formed the iconic villainous group called the New World Order (NWO). Coming back to the tribute to Hall by Hogan, the latter talks about the time period in 1996 when fans were turning on him and it was the NWO that revived his career. The three wrestlers also formed the group called 'Poison' upon their return to the company in 2002.

