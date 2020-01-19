Batista Net Worth, Salary And What’s Next For The Former WWE Champion

Dave Batista has been one of the biggest assets of WWE. He is one of the biggest stars that the company has ever produced in a long time. Since making his main roster debut in 2002, The Animal soon became one of the biggest attractions of the sport. Batista has held every major title in the company. He is also a 2-time Royal Rumble winner. He also holds the record for the longest reign as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at 282 days. He is regarded by many in the industry as one of the greatest World Heavyweight Champions of all time.

Batista net worth

Batista has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $13million, as reported by The Richest and many other sources.

Batista salary

During the peak of his WWE career, Batista was reportedly earning roughly around $813,000 on an annual basis. This was the annual estimate that Batista was entitled to. It does not include merchandise sales and bonuses from headlining pay-per-view events. Interestingly, Batista had been dominating merchandise sales at the time along with John Cena.

What’s next for Dave Batista?

After making millions of dollars as a pro wrestler, Batista went on to try his luck in Hollywood as an actor. His WWE career has since taken a backseat and the former WWE champion has been experiencing some success in Hollywood. He has acted in numerous high-grossing films. He reportedly raked in $1.4 million for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy. He also bagged $1 million for starring in the James Bond film Spectre.

Batista has also tried his hand at mixed martial arts. However, despite the win, he failed to make his mark in his debut fight. It was far from a convincing performance from the former WWE star. After years of parting ways with the WWE, Batista made a comeback to the WWE at Wrestlemania 35 in his retirement match. The soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Batista is now gearing up to co-star alongside Jason Momoa in the second season of Apple TV+’s drama See, as first reported by Deadline.

