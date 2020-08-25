Ex-WWE Star Batista Shows Off His Incredible Physical Transformation Over The Years

WWE Hall of Famer inductee Batista always boasted a daunting physique during his time with the wrestling promotion. The retired wrestler has enjoyed a successful career in Hollywood, and his physique seems to have gotten better with age. Popularly known for his role as 'Drax: The Destroyer' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Batista shared the journey of his remarkable physical transformation on social media this week. From the looks of it, the 51-year-old is as impressed with his transformation as his fans.

The post shared on his Instagram handle documented his transformation from 1987 - when he was just 18 - all the way through 2020. A series of seven pictures of the four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion featured the opening two from before his time with WWE - 1987 and 1996. The next picture featured Batista when he was pretty much at his peak in the wrestling business in 2007. The next four pictures - 2011, 2017, 2019 and 2020 - documented the various ups and downs in his physical transformation.

Batista's glorious WWE career

From the set of images posted by the former wrestler, one thing is pretty evident: Batista always boasted a daunting physique. While he did gain some extra pounds during the later stages of his wrestling career, he did so by adding extra muscle mass as opposed to fat. His physique was one of the key reasons why he was one of Vince McMahon's trusted wrestlers, having led the company between 2003 and 2010.

His wrestling career took off in 2003 when he joined the legendary faction Evolution alongside wrestling icons like Ric Flair, Triple H and Randy Orton. Batista instantly became a key member of the heel faction, establishing himself as one of the top stars in the company. After numerous stellar feuds against the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker and Orton, Batista parted ways with the company in 2010 in order to pursue a career in Hollywood. He did make an underwhelming return in 2014, failing to capture the WWE title after winning the Men's Royal Rumble. His retirement match came at last year's WrestleMania, where Batista played as a heel before being beaten by Hunter.

In December 2019, WWE announced that Batista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2020. Initially supposed to take place during the WrestleMania weekend, the HOF ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is yet to announce a new date and location.

(Image Credits: Batista Instagram)