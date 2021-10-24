Becky-Charlotte Relationship Strained Due To Controversial Promo On WWE SmackDown: Report

WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s relationship has reportedly been strained after their controversial promo on the Friday Night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Ahead of the segment, Flair clinched the WWE RAW women’s title, whereas Lynch held the WWE’s SmackDown women’s championship title. However, the Championship segment didn’t go as planned after Flair threw the RAW belt on the mat, instead of handing it over to Lynch. Lynch then threw her Smackdown belt at Flair, which was also not a part of the plan.

As per PW Insider, Lynch throwing the belt at Flair wasn’t part of the segment, however, the entire segment happened differently after Flair dropped the belt. Lynch exited the ring, following Sasha Banks' appearance, which put the plan back in the direction it was supposed to go. Before going out, Lynch said that she would see one of the women during WWE’s Survivor Series. As reported by TalkSport, WWE boss Vince McMahon was unhappy with Flair as she didn’t see him before leaving the venue and it is also believed that neither Flair nor Lynch was in favour of the title switch segment as it was debated for the whole day.

No physical confrontation took place between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

The Women’s title segment took place as Becky Lynch, the WWE Smackdown Women’s champion was drafted into the RAW brand and the WWE RAW Women’s champion Flair was drafted into the SmackDown brand during the WWE Drafts 2021. With the Becky-Charlotte relationship strained, speculations are surging that Flair allegedly tried to make Lynch look bad during the segment, as both superstars were involved in a heated verbal altercation during the segment. However, no physical confrontation took place and the night ended with Flair and Banks locking horns on Friday. Lynch became the four-time WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion in August, before exchanging it for the RAW Women’s Championship belt with Flair on October 22. She previously held the WWE RAW Women's Championship title from April 2019 to May 2020. On the other hand, Flair picked her sixth WWE RAW Women’s Championship in August before exchanging with Lynch’s title.

(Image: wwe.com)