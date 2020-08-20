Becky Lynch Hints At New Project On Twitter, Claims To Miss WWE Fans Badly

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took to social media and tweeted about missing the WWE Universe. Becky Lynch’s first tweet included a photo of her computer, with an open document which had her real name, ‘Rebecca Quinn’ written on it. Just a few minutes later, Becky Lynch shared a follow-up tweet with the same document, but this time "Toast and Me. A Study in Seven Volumes" was written above her name. "My bad, I left out the title in my last post. I miss you all," read the caption of the follow-up post.

My bad, I left out the title in my last post.



I miss you all. pic.twitter.com/Tq0IcIR8tQ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 19, 2020

What is Becky Lynch doing?

Though Becky Lynch didn’t reveal exactly what the tweet meant, fans believe that Becky Lynch is writing a book on her life or on her pregnancy or on her wrestling career. A couple of days ago, Becky Lynch’s fiancé Seth Rollins had stated in an interview that 'The Man' is doing some “cool things” while quarantining at home, but he did not confirm anything. “She's the hardest working person I've ever met, so she wants to always be productive. That's what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it's been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she'll be able to share in the future,” said Seth Rollins.

Becky Lynch talks about pregnancy and wedding

On the May 11, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed that she’ll be taking a maternity leave from WWE. On the episode, she also relinquished her WWE RAW Women's Championship title to Asuka which was later won by Sasha Banks. Becky Lynch earlier told People that she got to know about her pregnancy in April, just a few days after she and Seth Rollins postponed their wedding.

While talking to Extra.ie, Becky Lynch said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she, Seth Rollins and their families are quarantined at home, which is why they decided to push back the date. “Yeah, that’s (marriage) going to get pushed back. Look, at the end of the day, I’m going to be with him (Seth Rollins) forever. So it doesn’t matter when we get married, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there,” said Becky Lynch. It is rumoured that the couple could get married next year.

Image Source: WWE.com