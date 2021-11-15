Becky Lynch Wants Change In WWE Survivor Series; Says 'Whole Brand Supremacy Is Outdated'

WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch has expressed her thoughts on the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view event while speaking to Vincente Beltran during a podcast. The WWE Survivor Series 2021 is going to be held on November 21 in Brooklyn, which is the second oldest annual pay-per-view event hosted by WWE after WrestleMania. Lynch will be seen locking horns with SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair before the Team Raw vs Team SmackDown women’s team match during the PPV event.

Meanwhile, as per the YouTube video on Vincente Beltran, during the conversation about WWE, Lynch was asked about her views about the Raw vs SmackDown clash in the Survivor Series which has no title on the line. Answering the question, the SmackDown women’s champion said, “Yeah, I mean, that would be helpful. The whole brand supremacy is a little outdated. But at the same time, we're all competitors, and so you always want to be the best, and whatever it is, whatever carrot they dangle, you always want to be the best. Whether the winner gets a freakin banana. Like, well, I want that freakin banana. I want to prove that I deserve that banana. So you always want to be the best, so I think whatever the logic is, you can make it work when you're a competitive human, which we all are. You don't get to WWE if you're not competitive”.

Listen to Becky Lynch's full conversation with Vincente Beltran-

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have fought over 45 times on TV and PPV

Despite her opinion about how Survivor Series can feature more exciting matches, Lynch is all set to feature in the upcoming pay-per-view looking to entertain the audience and maintain her dominance in WWE. She will lock horns with Charlotte Flair in this year’s Survivor Series, having fought against her for than 45 times before on TV and PPV. Alongside her singles match against Flair, Lunch will team up with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv morgan, Carmella, and Zelina Vega to form the Team Raw, which will be up against the Team Smackdown, comprising of Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and one more wrestler who is yet to be announced.

The match card for WWE Survivors Series 2021-

WWE champion Big E vs Universal champion Roman Reigns

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch vs SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair

Team Raw comprising of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley vs Team SmackDown comprising of Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, 1 TBA

Team Raw comprising of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega vs Team SmackDown comprising of Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, 1 TBA

(Image: wwe.com)