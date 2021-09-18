Beth Phoenix Provides Edge's Injury Update As Seth Rollins Challenges Him To Another Feud

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Edge suffered a shocking injury last week after Seth Rollins delivered a brutal stomp on the back of his neck. The Architect defeated the Rated R superstar in a rematch after Edge picked up the win at WWE SummerSlam. Even though Rollins may have caused significant damage to Edge's surgically repaired neck, it seems the storyline between the two superstars is not yet over.

Rollins challenged Edge to another match in the future once the Rated R superstar has recovered from his injury. Speaking of Edge's injury, his wife Beth Phoenix gave an update on this week's NXT episode.

Beth Phoenix provides Edge's injury update

While speaking during Tuesday's commentary on WWE NXT 2.0, Beth Phoenix stated that her husband was back at home, spending time with family following last week's attack. The pro wrestling company summarized Beth's statements via a Tweet as mentioned below. Following the attack, the Rated R superstar was stretchered out of the arena.

Is the feud between Edge vs Seth Rollins over?

Once Edge was taken out of the WWE arena last week on a stretcher, it seemed that that would be the end of the feud with Seth Rollins. However, that is not the case as the Architect wants to face the Rated R superstar in one final fight. Rollins claimed on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown that he wanted to end Edge's career for good, as he was not satisfied if the Hall of Famer could make a return to the ring. The Architect said that 'for his own sanity,' he had to finish Edge.

When can Edge return?

While WWE's next pay-per-view is Extreme Rules, which is scheduled to take place next Sunday, their most profitable pay-per-view is Crown Jewel. Crown Jewel, which takes place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, seems like the perfect place where Edge and Seth Rollins can put their longstanding feud to an end. The Crown Jewel pay-per-view is set to take place on October 21, 2021, which should give the Rated R superstar enough time to make his return to the ring.