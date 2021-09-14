Big E Beats Bobby Lashley To Win WWE Title After Cashing Money In The Bank

WWE universe went wild after a new Champion was crowned during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. BIG E, who previously wrestled with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingstone under the New Day faction, defeated Bobby Lashley to win his first World Championship. The wrestler won the title after cashing in on the Money In the Bank contract.

WWE Raw Results: Big E becomes WWE Champion

Before cashing the Money in the Bank contract, Big E had announced through Twitter that he intended to challenge the winner of Raw's main event between Lashley and Randy Orton. Big E made his way to the rings right after Lashley had beaten Orton with a Spear. Lashley managed to counter out of the Big E's signature move i.e Big Ending and delivered a Spear to the Money In the Bank winner. The challenger, however, kicked out and in his second attempt, Big E delivered the Big Ending to pick up the win as well as the title.

Before Big E went on to claim the title despite Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley being scheduled to face each other at the upcoming pay-per-view event Extreme Rules. WWE had already teased the feud between Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley having both wrestlers involved in tag team matches with their respective partners.

With Big E winning the WWE Championship he is most likely to defend the title against Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules. If the match between the two does take place then it will be Big E's first title defence, Beating All-Mighty again would be a great way for Big E to kick off his singles run in the company.

Other WWE Raw Results

Charlotte Flair defeats Shayna Baszler for WWE Raw Women's title

Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeat Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky

Damien Priest defeats Jeff Hardy to retain WWE United States title

Nikki A S H beats Tamina

Rhea Ripley defeats Natalya in a singles match

AJ Styles, Omos, MACE and T-BAR defeat Mustafa Ali and The New Day

Doudrop beats Eva Marie in a singles match

WWE Announces Dates For 2021 WWE Draft

WWE tweeted on Tuesday that the WWE 2021 draft will begin on October 1, on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and will continue on 10/4 on Monday Night Raw on the USA Network. The announcement of the WWE Draft 2021 has come at the right time with the upcoming Pay-per-view event Extreme Rules taking place on September 26 just five days before the WWE draft fixtures.

(Image: @WWE/Twitter)