Big Show Aka Paul Wight Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After He Made His AEW Debut

Paul Wight — formerly known as Big Show — recently revealed that his former boss Vince McMahon was one of the first to congratulate him after he made his AEW debut last week. The pro-wrestling veteran, who worked in WWE for over 22-years, delivered some legendary matches in the promotion, becoming a future WWE Hall of Fame candidate. However, Big Show left everyone stunned as he joined Tony Khan’s company and signed a long-term contract with AEW, following the likes of Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Jon Moxley and many others by jumping ship.

According to reports, Paul Wight will not just perform in the ring, but will also join Tony Schiavone on the commentary table at AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday nights. However, despite his recent signing with WWE’s rival, Paul Wight revealed how Vince McMahon actually called him after last week’s AEW Dynamite and thanked him for being a part of WWE.

“Vince actually called me the day that it was announced that I signed with AEW, wished me a lot of luck, I agree that I'm a huge asset at AEW, thank me for all the years that I worked in WWE,” he told a media scrum following AEW Revolution. READ | Vince McMahon sends email to employees, urges them to stand against every discrimination

Big Show made it clear that there’s no animosity between him and Vince McMahon as he respects the WWE chairman as a businessman. He said the main reason he parted ways with WWE was as he needed a fresh start because he achieved everything he wanted in WWE. Paul Wight believes that Vince McMahon also understands his feelings and that’s why they parted ways on a positive note.

Big Show quits WWE: Paul Wight aka Big Show joins AEW

After the clash between FTR & Tully Blanchard and Jurassic Express, Toni Schiavone entered the arena and introduced Paul Wight to the fans, who came out with claps and cheers. The former WWE superstar asked fans whether anyone saw this turn coming. Wight then claimed that he’s looking forward to working with AEW talents and Tony Schiavone at the Elevation.

He then revealed that the company have signed a "Hall of Fame worthy" star, who would debut at Revolution. That star turned out to be WWE Hall of Famer Christian, who made a surprise debut on the Sunday’s event and signed a multi-year contract publically.

