Big Show Claims In-ring Retirement 'not On His Mind, But It’s Always There'

After Randy Orton defeated Big Show a couple of weeks ago, rumours started going around that the Giant could soon retire from wrestling. However, while talking to TV Guide recently, Big Show made it clear that he’s not thinking of retiring anytime soon. He said he had several chats with WWE CEO Vince McMahon, where the two had talked about his current position in the roster and his in-ring future.

Whether it is the coronavirus pandemic or not, the future Hall of Famer thinks that WWE should give more focus on growing the younger talent, so that that they can lead the company in the future. He realises that he's "no spring chicken" and doesn't have hundreds of matches ahead of him.

While talking about the things he could do after retiring from the company, Big Show said that he would love to settle into a backstage role with the promotion. Though the WWE legend knows that his in-ring career will end soon, he still loves being a WWE superstar and “an asset” for the company. While citing his recent matches with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, Big Show claimed that he loves to “occasionally” work with talented superstars, who he knows will take WWE to new heights. The Giant ended his answer saying that he would like work to perform in front of live crowds again before hanging up his boots.

Big Show WWE career: Will Big Show become a WWE producer after retirement?

Though Big Show said that he would like to settle into a backstage role, he didn’t reveal exactly what he wants to do backstage. However, Big Show’s previous interviews reveal that he could become a coach, general manager or a commentator after his retirement. He would not like to become a backstage producer after retirement because he thinks the producers are in constant pressure every time.

“Being a backstage producer, I may as well put my head under a car and back over it. I wouldn’t want the headache that our backstage producers go through. I’m in a unique position that I don’t have to work five nights a week like when I was full time,” Big Show told Newsweek.

Image Source: WWE.com