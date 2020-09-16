Booker T Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Shares His COVID-19 Experience

After The Rock, AJ Styles, Kevin Nash and others, WWE legend Booker T has revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of months ago. On his Hall Of Fame radio show, Booker T revealed that he tested positive back in June 2020 but received the test results earlier this month. However, Booker T revealed that since June, he took three more COVID-19 tests, all of which produced negative results. The Hall of Famer then revealed that back in June, he was feeling sick and lost his sense of taste and smell for two weeks, but he’s now healthy and fine.

"I never got my results back, but they called me, rest assured, today to tell me that back at the end of June when I got tested, I had tested positive, and I've had three tests since and they all came back negative," Booker T said on his radio show.

The Master of the Spinarooni claimed that after he started feeling sick in June, he quarantined himself at his house. He said he started interacting with his family only after he tested negative three times. Booker T stated that he’s still taking some precautions and doing everything he can to stay at home. While ending his statement, Booker T said he’s thankful that he’s working in WWE as the promotion testes their employees on a regular basis.

Booker T coronavirus update: Several WWE superstars tested COVID-19 positive

WWE is certainly having a rough time dealing with COVID-19 as reports claim that more than 30 WWE staff members, including in-ring talent and officials, tested positive for the virus in July 2020. Various websites claim that the promotion had also instructed their employees to not make the news viral but some superstars and officials disregarded that instruction. Former WWE host Renee Young was the first person to make the news public, followed by Kayla Braxton and others.

Booker T coronavirus: Booker T’s last in-ring appearance

Booker T’s last in-ring appearance was on the August 28, 2018, episode of WWE SmackDown where he made a surprise appearance as "King Booker". There, the Hall of Famer joined The New Day's "five timers" celebration, following the latter's fifth tag team championship win. Since then, Booker T has appeared on many WWE shows, including WWE Backstage and has been doing commentary for the promotion.

Image Source: WWE.com