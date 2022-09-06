Former WWE universal champion Braun Strowman made his long-awaited return to WWE by appearing on the September 5 episode of Monday Night RAW. Amid rumours about his return in the past few weeks, the 39-year-old made his ring walk during a Fatal 4-Way match between The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy vs. The New Day. His return took the entire WWE universe by storm, as he was one of the most loved WWE superstars on the company’s roster, ahead of his release in June 2021.

Braun Strowman's WWE career-

Strowman reigned as the WWE universal champion for five long months in 2020, having won the title by defeating Goldberg at WWE WrestleMania 36. He defeated former WWE superstar Bray Wyatt in his first title defence at WWE Money In The Bank 2020, before defending the title against John Morrison and The Miz at WWE Backlash 2020. He dropped the title to The Fiend, a gimmick played by Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

The 39-year-old made his last WWE appearance at the WrestleMania Backlash PPV in 2021, after losing the triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship title. His exit from the company didn’t go well with the WWE fans as he was understood to be released from his contract due to budget cuts. However, with WWE now under Triple H’s creative guidance, Strowman returned to the promotion and proved to be ‘The Monster Among Men’.

Braun Strowman unleashes wrath on WWE Raw after returning

Upon returning to Monday Night Raw, Strowman unleashed wrath on everyone from the superstars to the security guards. While the live audience had an ecstatic response upon watching Strowman’s electrifying return, WWE fans also put out their reactions on Twitter. However, it is still unsure why Strowman interrupted the Tag Team match after returning.

The Fatal 4-Way match between The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy vs. The New Day was being held to determine the no. 1 contender for the Tag Team championship titles. It is pertinent to mention that The Miz and Ciampa also spoke about Strowman’s return during a few backstage segments, which might be one of the hints by WWE. The duo was scheduled to clash against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States championship title.

WWE universe reacts to Braun Strowman's return

