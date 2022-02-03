Brian Kendrick Kicked Out Of AEW Dynamite Over 'offensive Comments' After WWE Release

Former WWE star Brian Kendrick's AEW stay ended even before he had stepped inside the ring for his first match. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the former WWE star was pulled out at the final moment before AEW Dynamite latest episode had started, after a video emerged of him making an offensive comment. However, the report claims that there is no clarity on the timeline of Brian Kendrick's offensive comments.

Brian Kendrick comments

As per the report, the video of Brian Kendrick's comments surfaced online ahead of his one on one match against Jon Moxley. Brian Kendrick had been recently released by WWE after the request was made by the wrestler to do so. Brian Kendrick took to Twitter and posted an apology hours after the decision was handed down. He wrote:

I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused. — Brian Kendrick (@mrbriankendrick) February 3, 2022

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan released a statement via Twitter calling Brian Kendrick's comment offensive. Khan in his tweet wrote, "We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP."

The AEW, later on, revealed that Brian Kendrick will be replaced by Wheeler Yuta in the match after the video surfaced online.

We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2022

Brian Kendrick stint with WWE

Kendrick had been working in WWE NXT and on the 205 Live brands as a producer. He has not wrestled since 2020. In 2014 he became a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. He returned to television via the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and was a staple of the 205 Live roster until pivoting into a producer role for NXT. He nearly got back in action on NXT 2.0 in December after being hurled down a flight of stairs by Harland but the angle was dropped a week later. Throughout the WWE career, Brian Kendrick held one version of the WWE Tag Team titles, a version of the World Tag Team titles, and the WWE Cruiserweight title after it was revived in 2016.