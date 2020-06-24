Brock Lesnar Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former WWE Star Terri Runnels

It has been a week of revelations in the world of sports entertainment. With the ongoing #SpeakingOut movement gathering momentum, a number of pro-wrestlers including WWE UK stars Jordan Devlin, Ligero, Travis Banks and others have been accused of and sexual assault and harassment over the past week. Earlier this week, AEW suspended Sammy Guevara for threatening WWE star Sasha Banks back in 2016. Now, former WWE superstar Terri Runnels has accused former WWE and UFC champion Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment.

While speaking on the KEE on Sports Podcast, Terri Runnels said that she doesn’t respect Brock Lesnar. She stated that Brock Lesnar did something which terrifies her whenever she thinks about it. Runnels claimed that Brock Lesnar showed his private parts to her when she was walking past the dressing room. “He showed his p***s to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits,” said Terri Runnels.

“I have respect and what he did was very very wrong. From a respect standpoint, from a sexual harassment standpoint, it was wrong,” Terri Runnels added.

Terri Runnels slams Brock Lesnar’s wife Rena Greek (Sable)

Brock Lesnar is currently married to former WWE star Sable, who worked in the company at the same time as Runnels. In the interview, Terri Runnels slammed Sable and accused her of not looking after her daughter while she was working in WWE with her ex-husband Marc Mero. Terri Runnels claimed that Sable wanted to be a huge star, which is why she always “put her career in front of her daughter”.

"I found out that Rena had been with Marc on all of those, like that whole tour. I'm like 'Rena how can you leave Mariah for that many days'. Her words to me were 'Marc needs me'".

Terri Runnels' WWE career

Terri Runnels made her WWE debut as Dustin Runnels’ (Goldust) manager and she was also a member of the Pretty Mean Sisters alliance. After Goldust went on a break, Terri Runnels started managing The Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian. She then started an on-screen rivalry with The Kat and the two worked in several segments. During her time in WWE, Terri Runnels briefly held the Hardcore Championship, her only championship during her career.

Image Source: WWE.com