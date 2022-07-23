Brock Lesnar Appears On WWE SmackDown Amid Reports Of Walking Out Due To McMahon Retiring

Tremors ensued in the WWE universe on Friday night after Vince McMahon announced his retirement as the chairman and CEO of the promotion. While the WWE universe tries to come to terms with McMahon’s decision, multiple reports are now claiming that The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar walked out of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on July 22 amid the bombshell dropped by McMahon. However, to everyone’s surprise, Lesnar later appeared in the show and thrashed Mr Money In The Bank, Theory.

Brock Lesnar is due to clash against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam PPV

77-year-old Vince McMahon decided to retire after running the promotion for 40 years and after a WWE board investigation revealed he had paid a USD 12 million hush money settlement to former WWE employees with whom he allegedly had sexual relations. The development about Lesnar walking out was first reported by Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez. He was booked for the main event of the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV), and his exit might have proved to be a problem for the promotion.

He is due to clash against Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship title at SummerSlam.As per a report by Cageside Seats, WWE already has a replacement in mind for Lesnar at SummerSlam but is still hoping to get The Beast back. A separate report by Cultaholic claims that veteran WWE superstar Goldberg is in line for a return to the ring, replacing Lesnar at the PPV event.

Goldberg fought for the WWE Universal title in his last appearance

The 55-year-old Goldberg recently appeared in an interview and mentioned that he is still under contract with the promotion. Goldberg added that he is just waiting for a call and named Reigns as the opponent he would like to clash against. In his last WWE appearance, Goldberg fought against Reigns for the Universal Title at the Elimination Chamber 2022 PPV.

Lesnar and McMahon were known to share a close friendship, as the Beast mentioned on many occasions that the former WWE boss was a father figure to him. Following Lesnar’s WWE debut in 2002, McMahon recognized him as one of the biggest talents on the roster, as the wrestler was quick to make a mark for himself. It is pertinent to mention that Lesnar is a seven-time WWE champion and a three-time WWE universal champion.

(Image: wwe.com)